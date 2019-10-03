Bernie Sanders' campaign says he will participate in next debate

Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign said Thursday that he will participate in the next Democratic primary debate on Oct. 15 in Westerville, Ohio, per the New York Times.

The state of play: The 78-year-old is recovering from a medical procedure he received yesterday to insert two stents after blockage was found in one of his arteries, leading his upcoming campaign events to be suspended "until further notice." His wife, Jane Sanders, released a statement on Thursday saying that he is "up and about" and there is no need for further pr