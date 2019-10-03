Bernie Sanders' campaign says he will participate in next debate

Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign said Thursday that he will participate in the next Democratic primary debate on Oct. 15 in Westerville, Ohio, per the New York Times.
The state of play: The 78-year-old is recovering from a medical procedure he received yesterday to insert two stents after blockage was found in one of his arteries, leading his upcoming campaign events to be suspended "until further notice." His wife, Jane Sanders, released a statement on Thursday saying that he is "up and about" and there is no need for further pr
"Bernie is up and about. Yesterday, he spent much of the day talking with staff about policies, cracking jokes with the nurses and doctors, and speaking with his family on the phone. His doctors are pleased with his progress, and there has been no need for any additional procedures. We expect Bernie will be discharged and on a plane back to Burlington before the end of the weekend. He'll take a few days to rest, but he's ready to get back out there and is looking forward to the October debate."— Jane Sanders' Thursday statement
