2020 contender Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign announced Wednesday that he underwent surgery to insert two stents after blockage was found in an artery.

Why it matters: Senior adviser Jeff Weaver said the 78-year-old candidate would be canceling all campaign events "until further notice," but noted that Sanders was "conversing and in good spirits." The news comes one day after the campaign announced a $25.3 million fundraising haul for Q3, the biggest yet among the wide Democratic field.