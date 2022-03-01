Thousands forced to evacuate deadly floods in Australia

Tens of thousands of people in southeast Australia were under evacuation orders Tuesday, as days of heavy flooding that have killed at least 10 people showed no sign of abating.

The big picture: Torrential rains that began last week triggered flooding that caused several towns in Queensland and New South Wales to be submerged. The storm system was on Tuesday moving south toward Sydney, Australia's biggest city, where forecasters warned flash flooding was possible.

By the numbers: Officials in northeastern New South Wales said they've conducted more than 1,000 flood rescues — including up to 50 people and their animals who were stranded by floodwaters on a bridge in the town of Woodburn overnight, per the BBC.

What they're saying: "This rather significant weather system we will continue to see moving down the east coast of Australia," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a Tuesday news conference.

"We will see it come into the Central Coast in Sydney, and we're already experiencing elements of that right now, and particularly over the next 24 hours," Morrison continued.

"We will then see that extend further into the south coast of New South Wales and we need to be continuing to be preparing ourselves for the impacts in those regions."

What to watch: Morrison noted that the storm system could reach further south in East Gippsland in the state of Victoria even in the northern part of the island state of Tasmania, south of Melbourne.

Context: Scientific studies show human-caused climate change has increased the likelihood and intensity of the heavy rainfall that can lead to flooding.

An Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report out this week warned "the current 1-in-100 year flood in Australia could occur several times a year" due to climate change.

Researchers have "very high confidence" that projected sea level rises "will cause more frequent flooding in Australia and New Zealand before mid-century," according to the report.

