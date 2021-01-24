Arizona Republican Party members voted on Saturday to censure prominent GOP figures Cindy McCain, Gov. Doug Ducey and former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), per AZCentral.

Why it matters: Although the resolution is symbolic, it shows the strong hold former President Trump still has on the party in Arizona, despite President Biden winning the state in the 2020 election.

Driving the news: McCain, widow of Trump nemesis Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), endorsed Biden for president last September.

Flake spoke out against Trump in 2020, calling on Republicans in a Washington Post op-ed last September not to back the then-president in the election.

Ducey endured tirades from Trump after he didn't overturn Biden's win in the state, per Axios' Jonathan Swan.

AZCentral reports the governor was censured over his emergency pandemic response, which the state GOP said "restrict personal liberties and force compliance to unconstitutional edicts."

