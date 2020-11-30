Arizona certifies Biden's win

Arizona officials certified the state's presidential election results on Monday, paving the way for President-elect Joe Biden to be awarded its 11 electoral votes.

Why it matters: The move deals yet another blow to President Trump's efforts to block or delay certification in key swing states that he lost. Biden beat the president in Arizona by more than 10,000 votes.

Driving the news: The certification came the same day that Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani appeared before the GOP-controlled Arizona State Legislature to ask lawmakers to overturn the election results, citing baseless claims of widespread election fraud.

Arizona's Republican Gov. Doug Ducey was among the officials presiding over the state's certification on Monday.

Arizona also certified Democrat Mark Kelly's win over Republican Sen. Martha McSally. Kelly will be sworn in as a U.S. senator on Wednesday.

What they're saying: "This election was conducted with transparency, accuracy and fairness in accordance with Arizona’s laws and election procedures — despite numerous unfounded claims to the contrary," said Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

What to watch: States are required to certify their results before the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14. Wisconsin is expected to become the last remaining swing state to certify its election later on Monday.

