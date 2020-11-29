Wisconsin recount reaffirms Biden's victory in the state

The two recounts in Wisconsin requested by the Trump campaign were completed Sunday and confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden won the state, the Washington Post reports.

Driving the news: Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes. Recounts in the state's most populous and liberal areas — Dane and Milwaukee counties — netted him an additional 87 votes.

The Trump campaign was required by law to pay for the recounts, which cost them $3 million.

Trump has continued to baselessly claim that massive voter fraud cost him the election, and he refuses to concede. On Saturday, he tweeted that another lawsuit would be filed after the recount was over.