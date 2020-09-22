Cindy McCain formally endorses Joe Biden

Cindy McCain formally endorsed Joe Biden for president on Tuesday, calling the former Vice President the only "candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation."

Why it matters: McCain, the widow of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, appeared in a video presentation at last month's Democratic National Convention praising Biden, with whom her husband had a longtime bipartisan friendship. With an official endorsement, she will join a number of prominent people in Republican circles to endorse the Democratic candidate over Trump.

Biden earlier Tuesday told reporters President Trump's alleged comments about service members, reported in The Atlantic earlier this month, played a role in her decision to endorse him.

What she's saying: "My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There's only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden," McCain tweeted.

"Joe and I don't always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man. He will lead us with dignity," she wrote in another tweet.

She continued: "He will be a commander in chief that the finest fighting force in the history of the world can depend on, because he knows what it is like to send a child off to fight."

