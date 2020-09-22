Cindy McCain formally endorses Joe Biden

Cindy McCain. Photo: Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
Cindy McCain formally endorsed Joe Biden for president on Tuesday, calling the former Vice President the only "candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation."
Why it matters: McCain, the widow of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, appeared in a video presentation at last month's Democratic National Convention praising Biden, with whom her husband had a longtime bipartisan friendship. With an official endorsement, she will join a number of prominent people in Republican circles to endorse the Democratic candidate over Trump.
- Biden earlier Tuesday told reporters President Trump's alleged comments about service members, reported in The Atlantic earlier this month, played a role in her decision to endorse him.
What she's saying: "My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There's only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden," McCain tweeted.
- "Joe and I don't always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man. He will lead us with dignity," she wrote in another tweet.
- She continued: "He will be a commander in chief that the finest fighting force in the history of the world can depend on, because he knows what it is like to send a child off to fight."
Go deeper: The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020