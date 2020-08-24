46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jeff Flake joins "Republicans for Biden" group

Former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, along with more than two dozen former GOP members of Congress, signed onto a "Republicans for Biden" effort, Fox News reports.

Why it matters: The group is part of the Biden campaign's strategy to appeal to moderate Republicans currently on the fence about backing President Trump.

  • Its Monday launch was timed to coincide with the first day of the Republican National Convention.
  • Four Republicans, including former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, backed Joe Biden during the opening night of the Democratic National Convention last week.

The big picture: Flake has long been a Trump critic and the president was a major factor in his not to run for re-election in 2018.

  • He urged Republicans not to vote for Trump last year, saying "you cannot go elsewhere for a soul."

What they're saying: "These former members of Congress cited Trump’s corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency, and urgent need to get the country back on course as a reason why they support Biden," a Biden campaign official told Fox News.

  • "[T]hey know what’s at stake in this election and that Trump’s failures as president have superseded partisanship."

Rashaan Ayesh
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Chris Coons: Trump "can't simply blame China" to get U.S. out of pandemic

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) told "Fox News Sunday" that the U.S. "can't simply blame China as a way to get our country out of this pandemic and the recession and the chaos that's resulted from President Trump's failed response."

Why it matters: Coons was defending Joe Biden for not focusing on the rise of China and its abuses this past week during the Democratic National Convention, claiming that Biden has frequently addressed China on the campaign trail.

Fadel Allassan
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi says "of course" she would accept election results if Trump wins

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that "of course" Democrats would accept the results of the 2020 election if President Trump defeats Joe Biden.

Why it matters: Trump has refused to say whether he would accept the results of the election if he loses — especially with the rise of mail-in voting, which he has baselessly claimed will lead to a "rigged" election. His rhetoric has prompted concerns that there will not be a peaceful transition of power.

Jonathan Swan
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The GOP convention will be a Trumpian production

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

This week's Republican National Convention will be The Trump Show from start to finish, aiming for ratings-juicing stunts, attention-grabbing speeches from MAGA stars, and executive power as performance art, people familiar with the plans tell Axios.

What to expect: "Think of each night like an episode," says one source. "And what would an episode be without an appearance from the star?"

