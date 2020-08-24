Jeff Flake joins "Republicans for Biden" group

Former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, along with more than two dozen former GOP members of Congress, signed onto a "Republicans for Biden" effort, Fox News reports.
Why it matters: The group is part of the Biden campaign's strategy to appeal to moderate Republicans currently on the fence about backing President Trump.
- Its Monday launch was timed to coincide with the first day of the Republican National Convention.
- Four Republicans, including former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, backed Joe Biden during the opening night of the Democratic National Convention last week.
The big picture: Flake has long been a Trump critic and the president was a major factor in his not to run for re-election in 2018.
- He urged Republicans not to vote for Trump last year, saying "you cannot go elsewhere for a soul."
What they're saying: "These former members of Congress cited Trump’s corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency, and urgent need to get the country back on course as a reason why they support Biden," a Biden campaign official told Fox News.
- "[T]hey know what’s at stake in this election and that Trump’s failures as president have superseded partisanship."