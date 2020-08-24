Jeff Flake joins "Republicans for Biden" group

Former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, along with more than two dozen former GOP members of Congress, signed onto a "Republicans for Biden" effort, Fox News reports.

Why it matters: The group is part of the Biden campaign's strategy to appeal to moderate Republicans currently on the fence about backing President Trump.

Its Monday launch was timed to coincide with the first day of the Republican National Convention.

Four Republicans, including former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, backed Joe Biden during the opening night of the Democratic National Convention last week.

The big picture: Flake has long been a Trump critic and the president was a major factor in his not to run for re-election in 2018.

He urged Republicans not to vote for Trump last year, saying "you cannot go elsewhere for a soul."

What they're saying: "These former members of Congress cited Trump’s corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency, and urgent need to get the country back on course as a reason why they support Biden," a Biden campaign official told Fox News.