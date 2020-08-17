3 Republicans to join John Kasich in speaking at DNC opening night

Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, Quibi CEO Meg Whitman and former New York Rep. Susan Molinari are joining former Ohio Gov. John Kasich in speaking at opening night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

Why it matters: The four Republicans will deliver speeches under the theme, "We the People Putting Country Over Party," according to the DNC's announcement.

The big picture: Actress Eva Longoria, one of four women tapped to emcee the convention this week, will open the program at 9 p.m. ET.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders will headline the opening night of convention programming.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are among the other prominent names slated to speak.

