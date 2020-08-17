1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

3 Republicans to join John Kasich in speaking at DNC opening night

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, Quibi CEO Meg Whitman and former New York Rep. Susan Molinari are joining former Ohio Gov. John Kasich in speaking at opening night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

Why it matters: The four Republicans will deliver speeches under the theme, "We the People Putting Country Over Party," according to the DNC's announcement.

The big picture: Actress Eva Longoria, one of four women tapped to emcee the convention this week, will open the program at 9 p.m. ET.

  • Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders will headline the opening night of convention programming.
  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are among the other prominent names slated to speak.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders headline tonight's convention programming.

  The pandemic is forcing both parties to blow up the crusty, old formula for political conventions.
  3 Republicans to join John Kasich in speaking at DNC opening night.
  Lindsey Graham's odds of keeping South Carolina Senate seat downgraded by Cook Political Report.
  How TV networks cover it, and how the millions of American voters watching it will react, is still up in the air.

10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The conventions' quantum leap

Jessica Jennings, director of media logistics, shows off the convention's control room at the Wisconsin Center. Photos: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters

The pandemic is forcing both parties to do what they should have attempted years ago: Blow up the crusty, old formula for political conventions.

Driving the news. We'll see how it plays starting tonight, when the Democratic Party kicks off the start of a highly condensed, mostly virtual, four-day show choreographed for the social-mobile era.

Aug 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Stacey Abrams among 17 Democrats giving joint keynote speech at convention

Barack Obama at 2004 DNC. Photo: Scott J. Ferrell/Congressional Quarterly/Getty Images

In a group headlined by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, 17 Democrats will jointly deliver a single keynote address at the virtual Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The illustrious speaking spot, which was famously given by little-known Senate candidate Barack Obama at the 2004 convention, is often awarded to rising stars within the party. Due to limited time for programming at the pared down convention, no member of the keynote lineup was given a solo speaking slot.

