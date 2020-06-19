29 mins ago - Health

Apple will again close 11 stores in states with increasing coronavirus cases

Apple store employees wear protective equipment and clean down stations. Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Apple announced Friday that 11 of its stores in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Arizona will temporarily close this weekend after a spike in coronavirus cases in those states.

The big picture: The states where Apple is closing the stores saw some of the highest coronavirus case growth in the country over the past week, per an Axios analysis.

What they're saying: "Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible," an Apple spokesperson said.

Jun 18, 2020 - Health

Trump calls coronavirus testing "overrated," says it "makes us look bad"

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Thursday that he personally thinks testing for the coronavirus is "overrated," arguing that it has led to an increase in confirmed cases in the U.S. that "makes us look bad."

Why it matters: The ability to test and isolate patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus is viewed by health experts as critical to being able to safely reopen the economy.

Updated 41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Health

Phillies close Florida spring training facility after 5 players test positive for coronavirus

Spectrum Field, the spring training home of the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Fla. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies announced Friday that the team would indefinitely close its Clearwater, Florida, spring training facility after five players and three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The news, first reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia, illustrates just how challenging it will be to bring sports leagues back as some states — including Florida, the planned home for the NBA, MLS and WNBA — have seen a surge in new cases.

