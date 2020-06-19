Apple will again close 11 stores in states with increasing coronavirus cases

Apple announced Friday that 11 of its stores in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Arizona will temporarily close this weekend after a spike in coronavirus cases in those states.

The big picture: The states where Apple is closing the stores saw some of the highest coronavirus case growth in the country over the past week, per an Axios analysis.

The tech giant closed stores worldwide as the coronavirus pandemic took hold — and began reopening its stores in the U.S. last month with safety precautions.

What they're saying: "Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible," an Apple spokesperson said.