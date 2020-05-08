52 mins ago - Technology

Apple to reopen some U.S. stores next week

An Apple store in Washington, D.C. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Apple will start reopening some of its U.S. stores after the coronavirus pandemic spurred mass retail closures, the company confirmed to Axios on Friday.

The big picture: Apple will resume some retail operations in Alabama, Alaska, Idaho and South Carolina next week, signaling a slow return to normalcy for the tech giant. It has also opened a few locations in South Korea, Australia and Germany, according to CNBC, which first reported the U.S. re-openings.

What they're saying:

“With many working and learning from home, our primary focus will be providing service and support at the Genius Bar. We'll open initially with additional safety procedures including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings to ensure customers and employees continue to stay healthy. Our new social distance protocol allows for a limited number of visitors in the store at one time so there may be a delay for walk-in customers. We recommend, where possible, customers buy online for contactless delivery or in-store pick up."
— an Apple representative, per a statement

The month we fell off a cliff

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

America's unemployment rate is now at its highest since the Great Depression, and it's likely a major underestimate.

The big picture: More than 30 million have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus lockdowns started — the government said there were 20.5 million net jobs lost in April alone — but the fallout has been far from equal.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 3,910,738 — Total deaths: 272,778 — Total recoveries — 1,306,204Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 1,273,887 — Total deaths: 76,475 — Total recoveries — 195,036 — Total tested: 8,105,513Map.
  3. Business: Apple to reopen some U.S. stores next week.
  4. Trump admin: Pence press secretary tests positive for the coronavirus.
  5. Public health: Minorities and low-income people are more likely to become seriously ill if infected — The debate over infecting volunteers to test vaccines.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: U.S. Postal Service in crisis.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pence press secretary tests positive for the coronavirus

Miller talks with Marc Short, Pence's chief of staff, on March 24. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller has tested positive for the coronavirus, President Trump said Friday. The new comes a day after Trump's valet did the same.

Why it matters: This shows that, despite regular testing and measures to protect Trump and Pence, White House officials can still be — and are being — exposed to the virus.

