Apple to reopen some U.S. stores next week

Apple will start reopening some of its U.S. stores after the coronavirus pandemic spurred mass retail closures, the company confirmed to Axios on Friday.

The big picture: Apple will resume some retail operations in Alabama, Alaska, Idaho and South Carolina next week, signaling a slow return to normalcy for the tech giant. It has also opened a few locations in South Korea, Australia and Germany, according to CNBC, which first reported the U.S. re-openings.

What they're saying:

“With many working and learning from home, our primary focus will be providing service and support at the Genius Bar. We'll open initially with additional safety procedures including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings to ensure customers and employees continue to stay healthy. Our new social distance protocol allows for a limited number of visitors in the store at one time so there may be a delay for walk-in customers. We recommend, where possible, customers buy online for contactless delivery or in-store pick up."

— an Apple representative, per a statement