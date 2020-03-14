Apple is closing non-China stores amid coronavirus spread
Photo: Ding Junhao/VCG via Getty Images
Apple announced it will close all its retail stores worldwide except for greater China until March 27 amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, and will donate $15 million to help mitigate its impact.
Why it matters: Apple's stores are a significant revenue generator for the company, but the flip-side of the company's efforts to make them community gathering spots is that they're now posing a risk as authorities warn against crowd gatherings.