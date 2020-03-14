27 mins ago - Technology

Apple is closing non-China stores amid coronavirus spread

Kia Kokalitcheva

Photo: Ding Junhao/VCG via Getty Images

Apple announced it will close all its retail stores worldwide except for greater China until March 27 amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, and will donate $15 million to help mitigate its impact.

Why it matters: Apple's stores are a significant revenue generator for the company, but the flip-side of the company's efforts to make them community gathering spots is that they're now posing a risk as authorities warn against crowd gatherings.

Ina Fried

Apple will miss quarterly earnings estimates due to coronavirus

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple issued a rare earnings warning on Monday, saying it would not meet quarterly revenue expectations due to the impact of the coronavirus, which will limit iPhone production and limit product demand in China.

Why it matters: Lots of companies rely on China for production, but unlike most U.S. tech companies, Apple also gets a significant chunk of its revenue from sales in China.

Ina Fried

Why Apple may move to open iOS

Photo illustration: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Apple may finally allow iPhone owners to set email or browsing apps other than Apple's own as their preferred defaults, according to a Bloomberg report from last week.

The big picture: Customers have long clamored for the ability to choose their preferred apps, and now Apple, like other big tech companies, finds itself under increased scrutiny over anything perceived as anticompetitive.

Ina Fried

Apple's coronavirus warning foreshadows broader threat for tech

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A warning from Apple on Monday that it would not meet its quarterly earnings forecast shows how quickly the coronavirus is creating real problems for the tech industry.

Why it matters: The virus is still in what could be the early stages and is already stressing supply chains and causing conference cancellations.

