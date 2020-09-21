36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

AOC and Schumer vow "unprecedented" action to fight Trump's Supreme Court plans

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer during an April press conference in New York City. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on voters Sunday to contact senators and urge them to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's wish that she not be replaced until a new president is installed.

Details: Schumer noted during their news conference "we only need two more senators who will abide by RGB's wish," after Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins said they'd oppose holding a Senate confirmation vote on President Trump's nomination to replace the late Supreme Court justice before November's election.

What else they're saying: Ocasio-Cortez made clear during the joint news conference she wouldn't rule out a push to impeach President Trump or Attorney General Bill Barr, whom she accused of "potentially law-breaking behavior" and being "unfit for office," but stressed this would be a matter for the House Democratic leadership.

  • "We need to make sure we mobilize on an unprecedented scale to ensure this vacancy is reserved for the next president," she said. "We must also commit to using every procedural tool available to us to ensure that we buy ourselves the time necessary."
  • Schumer said they wanted to "protect the rights of women — their rights to their body, to choose, their rights to health care and equality," which he said "would go down the drain" if Trump were successful in his plans.
"A court with a kind of nominee President Trump will choose will undo all of that and not make global warming less likely but more likely and it will come quicker."
— Schumer

Of note: Schumer said Friday "nothing is off the table next year" if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Republican allies move to fill Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat in the coming weeks.

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told ABC earlier Sunday that Democrats have "arrows in our quiver" they could use to block Trump's nomination, declining to elaborate further.

The other side: Trump said he'll announce a nominee for the Supreme Court bench "next week" despite the election being some six weeks away.

  • Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, told CNN Sunday "the decision of when to nominate" another justice "does not lie with" Ginsburg.
  • Barr dismissed last Wednesday accusations of political interference, saying "prosecutorial power is invested in the attorney general."

Jacob Knutson
Sep 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Schumer: "Nothing is off the table" if GOP moves to fill Ginsburg's seat

Sen. Chuck Schumer. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told congressional Democrats on a conference call Saturday that "nothing is off the table next year" if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Republican allies move to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat in the coming weeks.

Why it matters: Schumer's comments come amid calls from fellow Democrats to expand the number of judges on the Supreme Court if President Trump and Senate Republicans move to fill the newly empty seat next time the party holds a majority in the Senate.

Jacob Knutson
Sep 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump says Republicans have an "obligation" to fill Ginsburg's seat

President Trump. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

President Trump wrote in a tweet Saturday morning that Republicans have an "obligation" to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court following her death Friday.

What he's saying: "We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices," the president said, tagging the Republican Party. "We have this obligation, without delay!"

Jacob KnutsonAlayna Treene
Sep 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Susan Collins says Senate should postpone Supreme Court vote

Sen. Susan Collins. Photo: Tom Williams/Getty Images

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said in a statement Saturday she believes whoever is elected in the 2020 presidential race should pick the nominee to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat.

Why it matters: Collins will be key in how the nomination process plays out. As one of the most centrist Senate Republicans, whether or not the Senate confirms Trump's SCOTUS nominee could hinge on her vote.

