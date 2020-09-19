39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer: "Nothing is off the table" if GOP moves to fill Ginsburg's seat

Sen. Chuck Schumer. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told congressional Democrats on a conference call Saturday that "nothing is off the table next year" if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Republican allies move to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat in the coming weeks.

Why it matters: Schumer's comments come amid calls from fellow Democrats to expand the number of judges on the Supreme Court if President Trump and Senate Republicans move to fill the newly empty seat next time the party holds a majority in the Senate.

What he's saying: “Our number one goal must be to communicate the stakes of this Supreme Court fight to the American people," Schumer said, according to a source on the call.

  • “Let me be clear: if Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans move forward with this, then nothing is off the table for next year. Nothing is off the table.”

Context: Trump said Saturday morning he believes Republicans have an "obligation" to fill the seat "without delay," tweeting: "We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices."

  • McConnell noted Friday that Trump's nominee will receive a confirmation vote before the election, despite precedent set by Senate Republicans in 2016 not to consider nominees during an election year.
  • Republicans stonewalled President Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland after Justice Antonin Scalia's death, claiming voters should decide in the election who is appointed to the court.

The big picture: "Mitch McConnell set the precedent," Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) wrote in a tweet Friday. "No Supreme Court vacancies filled in an election year. If he violates it, when Democrats control the Senate in the next Congress, we must abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court."

  • "If Sen. McConnell and [Senate Republicans] were to force through a nominee during the lame duck session—before a new Senate and President can take office—then the incoming Senate should immediately move to expand the Supreme Court," Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said in a tweet Saturday..

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says Republicans have an "obligation" to fill Ginsburg's seat

President Trump. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

President Trump wrote in a tweet Saturday morning that Republicans have an "obligation" to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court following her death Friday.

What he's saying: "We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices," the president said, tagging the Republican Party. "We have this obligation, without delay!"

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenJim VandeHeiMargaret Talev
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump, McConnell to move fast to replace Ginsburg

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump will move within days to nominate his third Supreme Court justice in just three-plus short years — and shape the court for literally decades to come, top Republican sources tell Axios.

Driving the news: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans are ready to move to confirm Trump's nominee before Election Day, just 46 days away, setting up one of the most consequential periods of our lifetimes, the sources say.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret TalevMike Allen
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

A court fight for the ages

The flag flies at half-staff as people mourn on the Supreme Court steps last night. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Ruth Bader Ginsburg — feminist icon, legal giant, toast of pop culture — left this statement with granddaughter Clara Spera as cancer closed in: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

The big picture: For all that the nation owes "Notorious RBG" — the hip-hop-inspired nickname she enjoyed and embraced — Republicans are planning to do their best to be sure her robe is quickly filled, despite that last wish, with her ideological polar opposite.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow