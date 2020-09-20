Pelosi: Democrats will "use every arrow in our quiver" to block Trump SCOTUS nominee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told ABC's "This Week" Sunday that Democrats were prepared to do what they could to stall the confirmation of a new Supreme Court justice.

The state of play: Asked about the possibility of impeaching President Trump or Attorney General Barr as a way to block a Supreme Court confirmation in a post-election lame-duck session, Pelosi replied: "Well, we have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that's I'm not about to discuss right now."

"But the fact is we have a big challenge in our country. This president has threatened to not even accept the results of the election," Pelosi said. "So right now, our main goal would be to protect the integrity of the election as we protect the people from the coronavirus."

"When people say 'what can I do' you can vote. You can get out the vote."

Between the lines via Axios' Mike Allen: Furious Democrats are considering total war — profound changes to two branches of government, and even adding stars to the flag — if Republicans jam through a Supreme Court nominee, then lose control of the Senate.