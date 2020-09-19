President Trump said Saturday he expects to announce a nominee for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant Supreme Court seat “next week” and that the person will “most likely" be a woman.

What he's saying: "If somebody were to ask me now, I would say that a woman would be in first place, yes. The choice of a woman, I would say, would certainly be appropriate," the president told pool reporters.

When asked whether he expects a vote before the election, Trump responded:

"Well, I don't know. We're working with all of the Republican senators and working with Mitch McConnell. And we'll be making a decision, I would think, before would be very good."

"...I think the process can go very, very fast. I'll be making my choice, soon. And when the choice is made, I'll be sending it over to Mitch and the Senate. And they will do what they have to do. I think we'll have a very popular choice, whoever it may be."

Trump said he disagreed with Sen. Susan Collin's (R-Maine), who in a statement Saturday said she believes whoever is elected in the 2020 presidential race should pick the nominee to fill Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat.

“I totally disagree with her. We won," Trump said.

