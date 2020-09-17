2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Bill Barr: "All prosecutorial power is invested in the attorney general"

Attorney General Bill Barr at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in July 28. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr dismissed accusations of political interference in criminal cases involving figures connected to President Trump during a speech at Michigan's Hillsdale College Wednesday night.

Details: "What exactly am I interfering with? Under the law, all prosecutorial power is invested in the attorney general," Barr said, per the Washington Post and CNN.

Why it matters: The Department of Justice inspector general's office is investigating Barr's role in the lighter sentencing recommendation for Trump associate Roger Stone, who was convicted of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements to Congress — after career prosecutors had recommended he serve seven to nine years in prison. The prosecutors resigned over the action.

What else he's saying: "Name one successful organization where the lowest level employees’ decisions are deemed sacrosanct.  There aren’t any," Barr said to the conservative institution, per his prepared remarks.

  • "Individual prosecutors can sometimes become headhunters, consumed with taking down their target. Letting the most junior members set the agenda might be a good philosophy for a Montessori preschool, but it’s no way to run a federal agency. 
  • "Good leaders at the Justice Department — as at any organization — need to trust and support their subordinates. But that does not mean blindly deferring to whatever those subordinates want to do."

Sep 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

DOJ watchdog probing Roger Stone sentencing changes

Roger Stone, friend and former adviser to President Trump, leaves the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia after being sentenced in February in Washington, DC. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Department of Justice inspector general's office has launched an internal investigation into Attorney General Bill Barr's intervention in the sentencing of President Trump's associate Roger Stone, the DOJ confirmed Monday night.

Why it matters: The probe centers around Barr's February decision to seek a lighter sentence after career prosecutors recommended seven to nine years in prison for Stone, who was convicted of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements to Congress, NBC News first reported.

11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Read: Whistleblower says officials considered using "heat ray" on D.C. protesters

Trump walking back to the White House after standing for photos outside St John's Episcopal church across from Lafayette Square on June 1. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Federal officials stockpiled ammunition at the D.C Armory and sought crowd control devices before law enforcement forcibly cleared protesters from Lafayette Square in June, a whistleblower told Congress, per his written submissions to Congress.

Why it matters: D.C. National Guard Maj. Adam DeMarco's testimony is a part of a congressional investigation into law enforcement's use of force against demonstrators protesting George Floyd's death in the square.

Updated 53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 29,763,811 — Total deaths: 939,456— Total recoveries: 20,225,145Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 6,629,880 — Total deaths: 196,752 — Total recoveries: 2,525,573 — Total tests: 90,710,730Map
  3. Politics: Trump contradicts CDC chief on when vaccine will be widely available — Biden: "I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump" — McEnany says herd immunity has never been White House strategy, despite Trump comments — Trump blames "blue states" for high coronavirus cases in U.S.
  4. Health: Top health agency spokesperson takes leave of absence after accusing scientists of "sedition" — CDC director suggests face masks offer more protection than vaccine would.
  5. Sports: Big Ten to resume football season in October MLB announces a double-bubble postseason.
