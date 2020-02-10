Prosecutors recommend Roger Stone serve 7–9 years in prison

Federal prosecutors recommended in a sentencing memo filed Monday that Trump associate Roger Stone serve 87–108 months in prison — or 7–9 years — for crimes that include obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

The big picture: Stone, one of several Trump associates to be indicted as a result of the Mueller investigation, was found guilty in November of lying to Congress about his efforts to learn more about when WikiLeaks would publish damaging emails about 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Stone is set to be sentenced on Feb. 20. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is the only other Trump associate convicted in the Mueller investigation who continues to await sentencing.

The self-proclaimed "dirty trickster" was hit with a gag order during his trial after he posted an Instagram that appeared to show crosshairs next to an image of D.C. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

What they're saying:

"Roger Stone obstructed Congress’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, lied under oath, and tampered with a witness. And when his crimes were revealed by the indictment in this case, he displayed contempt for this Court and the rule of law. For that, he should be punished in accord with the advisory guidelines."

— Prosecutors wrote in the sentencing memo

The intrigue: Prosecutors revealed in the memo that Trump campaign officials Rick Gates and Steve Bannon "believed that Stone was providing them with nonpublic information about WikiLeaks’ plans."

