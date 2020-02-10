1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Prosecutors recommend Roger Stone serve 7–9 years in prison

Zachary Basu

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors recommended in a sentencing memo filed Monday that Trump associate Roger Stone serve 87–108 months in prison — or 7–9 years — for crimes that include obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

The big picture: Stone, one of several Trump associates to be indicted as a result of the Mueller investigation, was found guilty in November of lying to Congress about his efforts to learn more about when WikiLeaks would publish damaging emails about 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

  • Stone is set to be sentenced on Feb. 20. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is the only other Trump associate convicted in the Mueller investigation who continues to await sentencing.
  • The self-proclaimed "dirty trickster" was hit with a gag order during his trial after he posted an Instagram that appeared to show crosshairs next to an image of D.C. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

What they're saying:

"Roger Stone obstructed Congress’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, lied under oath, and tampered with a witness. And when his crimes were revealed by the indictment in this case, he displayed contempt for this Court and the rule of law. For that, he should be punished in accord with the advisory guidelines."
— Prosecutors wrote in the sentencing memo

The intrigue: Prosecutors revealed in the memo that Trump campaign officials Rick Gates and Steve Bannon "believed that Stone was providing them with nonpublic information about WikiLeaks’ plans."

Read the full memo.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano

Michael Flynn seeks to formally withdraw his guilty plea

Michael Flynn. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn filed court papers on Tuesday to withdraw his guilty plea related to allegedly lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

Why now: The move comes only one week after the Justice Department shifted its position on his punishment, recommending he serve up to six months in prison, and comes days before his Jan. 28 sentencing.

Go deeperArrowJan 15, 2020
Ursula Perano

2018 Barr memo counters Trump's claim that abuse of power is unimpeachable

William Barr. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

A 2018 memo by now-Attorney General William Barr contradicts President Trump's legal argument that abuse of power is not alone an impeachable offense.

What we know: Barr issued the memo for the Justice Department and Trump's legal team while still in private practice. The 19-page document was written as Robert Mueller conducted his special investigation into whether Trump illegally interfered in the Russia probe.

Go deeperArrowJan 21, 2020
Zachary Basu

Prosecutors recommend almost 5 years in prison for former GOP Rep. Chris Collins

Rep. Chris Collins. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Federal prosecutors recommended Monday that former Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) be sentenced to up to 57 months in prison for pleading guilty to insider trading last year.

Why it matters: Collins was the first congressman to endorse President Trump in 2016 and resigned in September after changing his not-guilty plea. Prosecutors argue that he should not receive leniency because he continued to serve in Congress while hiding his crimes.

Go deeperArrowJan 13, 2020