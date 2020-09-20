36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pence aide on RBG's dying wish: "The decision of when to nominate does not lie with her"

Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that President Trump would move forward with a nomination to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, despite her dying wish that she "not be replaced until a new president is installed."

What he's saying: "You know, Jake, I think that today we as a nation mourn the loss of Justice Ginsburg. She's certainly a giant upon whose shoulders many will stand and she blazed a trail for many women in the legal profession. But the decision of when to nominate does not lie with her," Short said.

The big picture: Trump is expected to move quickly on a nomination and has said it "will be a woman." Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, is said to be a front-runner.

  • Asked whether Trump expects a confirmation before the election, Short said: "I think that, as you know, Justice Ginsburg was confirmed within 44 days of her nomination. Today we sit 44 days out from election. So it's certainly possible.
  • "But I think that the president's obligation is to make the nomination. We'll leave the timetable up to Leader McConnell," he added.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says Supreme Court nominee "will be a woman"

President Trump speaking prior to his departure from the White House on Sept. 19. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

President Trump said during a Fayetteville, North Carolina, rally Saturday he'll announce a nominee for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant Supreme Court seat "next week" and "it will be a woman."

Details: Trump told reporters earlier, "The choice of a woman, I would say, would certainly be appropriate."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
Updated Sep 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

What they're saying: Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a "tireless and resolute champion of justice"

Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaking in February. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Democratic and Republican lawmakers along with other leading figures paid tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday night at age 87.

What they're saying: “Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts said. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
Sep 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump says Republicans have an "obligation" to fill Ginsburg's seat

President Trump. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

President Trump wrote in a tweet Saturday morning that Republicans have an "obligation" to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court following her death Friday.

What he's saying: "We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices," the president said, tagging the Republican Party. "We have this obligation, without delay!"

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow