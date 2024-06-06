Who is Trump VP contender Doug Burgum

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (C) listens as former President Trump (L) speaks at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 14 in New York City. Photo: Justin Lane - Pool/Getty Images

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum appears to be quickly moving up the list of possible vice presidential picks for former President Trump. The big picture: Burgum is one of eight potential VP contenders Trump has requested financial and other documents from as he formalizes the vetting process, Axios' Mike Allen reports.

The reported list is subject to change.

State of play: Burgum, 67, was among the entourage of loyalists who showed up at the Manhattan courthouse last month while Trump was on trial, in an apparent effort to prove allegiance and perhaps audition for the role of VP.

Burgum also spoke alongside Trump at a rally in New Jersey last month, praising the presumptive Republican presidential nominee and knocking President Biden.

Trump called him "incredible" and said: "He made his money in technology, but he probably knows more about energy than anybody I know," per NBC News. He added: "So get ready for something. OK, just get ready."

Burgum boasts that under his leadership, North Dakota ranks second in the nation in energy production per capita.

Zoom in: Earlier in his career, Burgum worked at Microsoft as a senior vice president, founded a real estate development firm and cofounded a venture capital firm that invests in software companies.

The North Dakota governor is currently in his second term in a deeply red state.

Burgum ran a long-shot presidential campaign on a platform of business acumen, energy, national security and fiscal responsibility. But he quickly endorsed Trump after dropping out last year before the primaries.

He's a staunchly conservative businessman and is widely viewed as acceptable to establishment Republicans.

Between the lines: Trump's team believes he would be a safe choice who could attract moderate voters, Axios' Sophia Cai and Juliegrace Brufke report.

