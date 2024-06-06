Skip to main content
Trump's doc requests reveal VP short list

Trump hosting "The Apprentice" in 2013. Photo: Heidi Gutman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Former President Trump has requested financial and other documents from eight potential VP picks as he formalizes his vetting, an official tells Axios.

The intrigue: Some candidates got more extensive paperwork requests than others — a possible clue to how hotly they're being considered.

The contenders, in no particular order:

  • Sen. J.D. Vance (Ohio)
  • North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum
  • Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.)
  • Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.)
  • Ben Carson, former HUD Secretary
  • Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.)
  • Rep. Byron Donalds (Fla.)
  • Sen. Tom Cotton (Ark.)

Between the lines: We're told the list, reported earlier by Politico and others, is very much subject to change.

