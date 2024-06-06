Trump's doc requests reveal VP short list

Trump hosting "The Apprentice" in 2013. Photo: Heidi Gutman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Former President Trump has requested financial and other documents from eight potential VP picks as he formalizes his vetting, an official tells Axios.
The intrigue: Some candidates got more extensive paperwork requests than others — a possible clue to how hotly they're being considered.
The contenders, in no particular order:
Between the lines: We're told the list, reported earlier by Politico and others, is very much subject to change.
