Trump's VP contenders leap to his defense following felony conviction

Donald Trump leaves his press conference at Trump Tower on May 31. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A slew of Republicans vying to be former President Trump's running mate in 2024 have vocally jumped to his defense following his historic felony conviction on Thursday. Why it matters: The rush to defend the former president caters to Trump's fondness for public displays of loyalty after attendees at the courthouse trial became a veritable who's who of Trump loyalists.

What they're saying: Trump's prospective vice presidential picks expressed anger and defiance in the wake of the verdict.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), a prospective vice presidential nominee, posted on X Thursday urging voters to not "just get angry about this travesty, get even!"

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) took to Fox News Thursday to urge Americans to donate to the Trump campaign and vote for Trump in November.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) said in a statement: "Today's verdict shows how corrupt, rigged, and unAmerican the weaponized justice system has become under Joe Biden and Democrats."

State of play: Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told CNN that the verdict would even help attract "never-Trumpers" and stressed that election day would be a "day of reckoning."

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum told Fox Business Friday that the verdict "is not gonna matter at all," citing Trump's strength on economic and immigration issues. "This is not going to change the outcome of the election," he added.

The big picture: Trump's conviction has prompted half of GOP voters to double down on their support for him, according to a poll taken in the immediate aftermath of the verdict.

Yet in such a tight race between Trump and President Biden, even small shifts in support could be consequential.

Context: A New York jury on Thursday found Trump guilty on all 34 counts for falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. He is expected to appeal.

He is due to be sentenced on July 11.

