A food company is using AI to help save endangered sea turtles

Part of the NotCo kitchens and a glimpse at a green sea turtle. Source: via Telemundo A Chilean food company is using artificial intelligence to help save endangered sea turtles. Why it matters: Green sea turtles are an endangered species, having lost 90% of their population in the past 50 years.

State of play: NotCo, a food tech company for plant-based alternatives, has been using an AI program developed in-house to analyze plant flavors and find recipes that emulate the taste of dairy and meat products.

Last week, the company shared the first of its recipes focused on substituting an endangered species.

The recipe uses plant-based foods instead of green sea turtle meat for sopa de tortuga, a popular dish in some coastal areas of Latin America and Asia.

Peruvian chef Diego Oka, who is based in San Francisco, gave the AI the prompt for the recipe and then fine-tuned it over the course of two weeks.

What they're saying: "If it only takes that long to replicate the flavor by matching humans with technology, this isn't just an alternative to using an endangered species — it shows the world we can do so much more," the company said in a statement.

