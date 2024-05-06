Democrats have "effectively have been governing as if we were in the majority" in the House due to Republicans' "chaos," Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said in an interview broadcast Sunday.

Why it matters: House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is expected to face a vote for his ouster in the coming days, driven by a motion from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — which Democrats have vowed to kill.