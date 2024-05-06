Johnson's right-wing critics have railed against some of his policy decisions, including to put Ukraine aid on the floor without border language attached, Axios' Juliegrace Brufke reports.
Democrats have bailed Johnson out on several bills and Johnson noted difficulties of the GOP's razor-thin majority when he told Axios that the motion to vacate is counterproductive to Republicans' goals.
What they're saying: Jeffries said during his interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that Democrats had been providing "a majority of the votes necessary to get things done," while "many of my Republican colleagues are more interested in creating chaos, dysfunction, and extremism."
He told CBS' Norah O'Donnell that Johnson had not asked Democrats for help and "our view would traditionally be, 'Let the other side work its own mess out.'"
But "when that mess starts to impact the ability to do the job on behalf of the American people, then the responsible thing at that moment might be for us to make clear that we will not allow the extremists to throw the Congress and the country into chaos," he added.
Representatives for Johnson did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.