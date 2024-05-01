Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) announced she plans to move forward with her motion to vacate against Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) next week, calling it "very satisfying" that Democrats will save his gavel on the floor. Why it matters: Greene acknowledged the pushback she has received from members of her party, telling reporters her colleagues have called on her to "just wait and get through the election," but that she feels they "aren't facing the issues."

Greene and cosponsor Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) argued that Democrats supporting Johnson will "create a uniparty," dismissing concerns that a motion to vacate will undermine their ability to keep the majority.

Greene and Massie argued that the supplemental funding package was the final straw, citing his handling of FISA and government funding as the first two strikes.

The Georgia Republican dismissed the notion she is defying former President Trump's wishes, stating that she is Trump's "biggest supporter" and "that's why I'm fighting here against my own Republican conference to fight harder against the Democrat."

The intrigue: Both Massie and Greene acknowledged the vote faces an uphill battle with Democrats vowing to support Johnson, but said they are waiting until next week to get additional colleagues on board and give time for Johnson "to resign. "

"If this vote fails, and the whole conference for whole Congress supports the unit party, let me tell you something that is not a failure. It's a win for the American people because that's a list of names," Greene said.

The big picture: Johnson is expected to survive the ouster attempt.