Mike Johnson fires back at MTG: “I’m the most conservative” speaker

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) defended his conservative record ahead of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) expected ouster attempt, calling it an "unhelpful distraction" during an exclusive interview with Axios. Why it matters: The Louisiana Republican argued that the motion to vacate is counterproductive to their goals, noting the difficulties of the GOP's razor-thin majority.

"It does not serve our party's interests for certain. I mean, our efforts are 24-hours a day, seven days a week to keep and grow the majority, win back the Senate and win back the White House."

"And so the motion to vacate does not offer a recipe for conservative policy, it's a recipe for chaos.

The intrigue: Johnson's right-wing critics continue to fume over some of his policy decisions, including his decision to put Ukraine aid on the floor without border language attached.

But Johnson asserted he is fighting for conservative wins and is working daily to mend relationships and unify the conference.

"I'm the most conservative member who has ever held the gavel as speaker, but the reality of our numbers is our challenge," he said.

The big picture: Johnson argued some within his conference need to face the realities of how many concessions they can yield with a Democratic-controlled Senate and White House.

"Some of my colleagues want us to throw Hail Mary passes on every play of the game and that's not a game winning strategy when you have such a tiny majority," he said.

"What you do every single day is you work for incremental gains on the field as we used to say in football, it's three yards and a cloud of dust, you just move the ball, get the next first down, put points on the board and keep moving forward."

Between the lines: Greene's decision to move on the motion to vacate has been met with pushback from the majority of her conference and former President Trump.

Greene has denied that she is defying Trump with her actions, and Johnson said it isn't clear why the Georgia Republican is forging forward with forcing a vote.

"I'm not sure what goes into Marjorie's analysis, but I will tell you that I work very closely with President Trump. I'll be at Mar-a-Lago tomorrow and Saturday for his big donor retreat," Johnson said.

The big picture: Greene, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) have alleged Democrats' vow to save Johnson's gavel creates a "uniparty," accusing the speaker of being owned by the other party.