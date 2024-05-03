Democrats warn Mike Johnson: Don't get used to us saving you

House Democrats are cautioning their patience for continually saving House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is not limitless — and, for some, it's already starting to wear thin. Why it matters: Johnson is about to get another bailout next week as Democrats vow to kill a motion to vacate introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

But some Democrats are starting to question the unconditional rescues: "Let's see some real [concessions]. Why do we just bail him out?" said one.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is "very, very good at this," the lawmaker said, but "none of us have yet seen any tangible evidence of deal-making, and that's what we want to see."

What we're hearing: The debate over whether to try to extract concessions from Johnson, and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) before him, has raged among Democrats throughout this Congress.

Even as Democrats coalesced around saving Johnson at a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) argued they shouldn't be "cheap dates" going forward, multiple sources told Axios.

That phrase has come to personify an emerging stance: "There's definitely growing pressure to use the leverage we obviously have ... people want to make sure that we're not going to be a cheap date," Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) reiterated Wednesday.

"I think that if we're going to save a speaker, we should get something for it," said Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).

What we're hearing: The desire for concessions is no longer confined to just the progressive wing of the party.

One House Democrat told Axios "the tenor of some of the conversation the other day in caucus, and not always from the pockets you would imagine … [was]: this is not our role forevermore, to help this man."

"Folks are already voicing that frustration," centrist Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) told Axios.

Zoom out: Democrats have routinely bit their tongues and covered GOP shortfalls on bills to fund the government, raise the debt ceiling and provide aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

"This is the conundrum that we've been in from day one with this ridiculous [GOP] conference — they can't actually get anything done without us, we have saved them multiple times just for basic functioning of government," said Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.).

The other side: Some moderate and swing-district Democrats want to keep giving Johnson breathing room and disempowering his rebellious right flank.

"We're going take one day at a time, but, at this point, those of us who are adults in the room are going to step forward and help run the country," Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) told Axios.

Landsman said saving Johnson on the motion to vacate is "the right decision so that we can continue to govern."

Zoom in: Jeffries commands the overwhelming loyalty of his caucus, and few members expect an internal revolt over the issue.

"He has built up a lot of trust, and so that trust is giving him some leeway here," said Landsman.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) told Axios: "Leader Jeffries has been a Jedi ... I think the Leader is just like, 'We've got work to do. Let's do the work.'"

What to watch: Multiple House Democrats said their understanding of Jeffries' public commitment to saving Johnson is that it applies only to next week, not necessarily in perpetuity.

"This is a very specific instance because of the [foreign aid] package," Jayapal said.

Raskin told Axios: "It's one pony ride only. He did the obviously right thing in bringing the aid package to the floor."

The bottom line: "It remains to be seen whether Johnson recognizes the reality that he has to govern in a bipartisan fashion," one senior House Democrat told Axios.