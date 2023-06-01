House passes bill to raise debt ceiling into 2025
The House voted Wednesday to pass a bill raising the debt ceiling until 2025 in exchange for measures to cut the budget deficit.
Why it matters: The bill's passage puts the U.S. on track to avert a debt default — which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen projected could happen in a matter of days.
Driving the news: The bipartisan agreement between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) passed 314-117, with 149 Republicans and 165 Democrats voting for it.
The details: The agreement would raise the debt ceiling until January 2025, essentially punting the issue until after the 2024 election. It also includes a number of provisions geared toward deficit reduction:
- Spending: Keeps non-defense discretionary spending in the 2024 budget roughly steady at 2023 levels and caps growth in the 2025 budget at 1%.
- Defense: Codifies the Biden administration's request for $886 billion for the Pentagon, a roughly 3 percent increase.
- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP): Expands food assistance work requirements to able-bodied adults until the age of 54, but exempts the homeless, veterans and some former foster youth. The work requirements phase in over three years and sunset in 2030.
- Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF): Slightly reduces state grants for direct cash assistance to families in poverty.
- Permitting reform: Streamlines the environmental review process to speed up approval for new energy projects.
- PAYGO: Mandates the executive branch to offset significant expenditures with spending reductions ("pay-as-you-go"), but allows them to waive the requirement in certain cases.
- COVID aid: Rescinds roughly $27 billion in unspent COVID aid to public health, infrastructure and disaster relief programs, to be reallocated for n0n-defense discretionary spending.
By the numbers: The bill would reduce budget deficits by $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years, according to a report from the Congressional Budget Office.
- Counterintuitively, according to the CBO, the number of SNAP recipients would be increased by 78,000 due to the new exemptions, increasing spending on the program by $2.1 billion.