House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) quietly cut a deal for Democrats to vote to advance the bipartisan debt ceiling bill to a final vote, according to four Democratic lawmakers briefed on the matter.

Why it matters: The 52 Democratic votes were necessary for the bill to clear a procedural hurdle after 29 Republicans voted against moving it to last night's final vote, in which it was approved 314-117.

The GOP resistance in the procedural "rules" vote was an unusual breach of norms — typically the majority party alone is considered responsible for putting a bill on the floor on the rules vote.

If Democrats hadn't stepped in, the push for a final vote to move toward avoiding a catastrophic default by the U.S. government would have ground to a halt.

What we’re hearing: The details of the deal have been tightly held, but a source said they expect more details to be made available soon.

The deal involves boosting federal spending set aside for projects in Democrats’ districts, what’s known as earmarks or “community project funding,” according to two senior lawmakers.

One lawmaker said the deal boosts earmarks to Democrats to bring them "closer to parity" with what Republicans receive in such funds in the GOP-led House.

What they're saying: McCarthy told reporters he did not cut a deal to supply the Democratic votes, and a spokesperson later told Axios that there was "absolutely no deal" and that suggestions to the contrary are "not accurate."

When asked whether there was a deal, Jeffries told reporters: "House Democrats to the rescue to avoid a dangerous default and help House Republicans get legislation over the finish line that they negotiated themselves."

The backdrop: Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), ranking member of the Appropriations Committee, previously had told Democrats that they would receive significantly reduced funding for projects in their districts this year, according to Politico.

What we're watching: The deal could further inflame far-right lawmakers already incensed about the compromise bill that McCarthy cut with Biden. They've accused the speaker of caving to most of Democrats’ demands and not cutting enough government spending.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), reacting to news that Democrats would try to squeeze McCarthy on earmarks, tweeted derisively: "Earmarks! Sell! Sell! Sell! #NoDeal[.]"

This story has been updated with a statement from McCarthy's spokesperson.