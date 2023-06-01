Scoop: Jeffries, McCarthy cut side-deal to save debt ceiling bill
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) quietly cut a deal for Democrats to vote to advance the bipartisan debt ceiling bill to a final vote, according to four Democratic lawmakers briefed on the matter.
Why it matters: The 52 Democratic votes were necessary for the bill to clear a procedural hurdle after 29 Republicans voted against moving it to last night's final vote, in which it was approved 314-117.
- The GOP resistance in the procedural "rules" vote was an unusual breach of norms — typically the majority party alone is considered responsible for putting a bill on the floor on the rules vote.
- If Democrats hadn't stepped in, the push for a final vote to move toward avoiding a catastrophic default by the U.S. government would have ground to a halt.
What we’re hearing: The details of the deal have been tightly held, but a source said they expect more details to be made available soon.
- The deal involves boosting federal spending set aside for projects in Democrats’ districts, what’s known as earmarks or “community project funding,” according to two senior lawmakers.
- One lawmaker said the deal boosts earmarks to Democrats to bring them "closer to parity" with what Republicans receive in such funds in the GOP-led House.
What they're saying: McCarthy told reporters he did not cut a deal to supply the Democratic votes, and a spokesperson later told Axios that there was "absolutely no deal" and that suggestions to the contrary are "not accurate."
- When asked whether there was a deal, Jeffries told reporters: "House Democrats to the rescue to avoid a dangerous default and help House Republicans get legislation over the finish line that they negotiated themselves."
The backdrop: Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), ranking member of the Appropriations Committee, previously had told Democrats that they would receive significantly reduced funding for projects in their districts this year, according to Politico.
What we're watching: The deal could further inflame far-right lawmakers already incensed about the compromise bill that McCarthy cut with Biden. They've accused the speaker of caving to most of Democrats’ demands and not cutting enough government spending.
- Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), reacting to news that Democrats would try to squeeze McCarthy on earmarks, tweeted derisively: "Earmarks! Sell! Sell! Sell! #NoDeal[.]"
This story has been updated with a statement from McCarthy's spokesperson.