Inside House Democrats' decision to save Mike Johnson

Shortly before House Democratic leadership announced Tuesday they would save Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) from a motion to vacate, the party's rank-and-file hashed out the issue behind closed doors, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The link between the discussion and the statement is key to Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' (D-N.Y.) leadership style.

House Democrats see the minority leader as a coalition builder who always sounds out his rank-and-file before making a major decision.

That quality, lawmakers say, has allowed Democrats to enjoy a unity which has strengthened them in legislative fights against their relatively fractured Republican counterparts.

Driving the news: Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) said in a statement on Tuesday that Democrats "will vote to table Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Motion to Vacate the Chair."

"If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed," they said, confirming what has long been hinted at by rank-and-file House Democrats.

The Democratic leaders cited Johnson holding a successful vote on a $95 billion aid bill to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan earlier this month.

Inside the room: The statement was precipitated by a closed-door House Democratic meeting on Tuesday morning in which many members argued to be the "adults in the room," according to five sources present for the discussion.

The discussion centered on a procedural nuance: It would be a vote to "table," or kill, Greene's measure, rather than a direct vote on ousting Johnson.

Some concerns were raised about Johnson's record on abortion, LGBTQ+ rights and the 2020 election, sources said, but ultimately most members came down on the side of saving him.

What we're hearing: "There was certainly a strong feeling that, look, do we want more chaos? Absolutely not," one House Democrat told Axios.

The lawmaker said some members would be "personally hard-pressed" to vote to rescue Johnson, but "in the end, I think enough people will vote to table it because we want government to function."

A senior House Democrat, asked if anyone argued for cutting Johnson loose, told Axios: "Not that I heard."

Jeffries also told his colleagues it will be a vote of conscience for each individual member.

The bottom line: Greene signaled on Tuesday that she may trigger a vote on it.