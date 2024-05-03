First look: Jeffries defends Schumer over speech blasting Netanyahu

Why it matters: The staunchly pro-Israel House Democratic leader initially declined to weigh in on his Senate counterpart's speech, but told CBS' "60 Minutes" in an interview set to air on Sundaythatit's "ridiculous" to suggest Schumer is "somehow undermining the U.S.-Israel relationship."
Flashback: Schumer, a longtime defender of Israel, called for elections in Israel in a provocative speech from the Senate floor in mid-March. He also said Netanyahu was one of the major barriers to peace in the region.