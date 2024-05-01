House Democrats found themselves in an increasingly familiar position on Wednesday — bailing out Speaker Mike Johnson despite their frustration with his tactics. Why it matters: It's a dynamic that will likely take center stage next week when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) introduces a motion to oust Johnson, which Democrats have promised to defeat.

Driving the news: The House passed the Antisemitism Awareness Act, a bill to empower the Department of Education to crack down on antisemitism on college campuses, by a vote of 320 to 91.

Nearly two dozen right-wing Republicans voted against the measure, which would have killed it had 133 Democrats not voted for it.

right-wing Republicans voted against the measure, which would have killed it had 133 Democrats not voted for it. In addition to 33 Republicans, the bill had 14 Democratic co-sponsors – mostly moderates and staunch Israel supporters.

Right-wingers and progressives objected to the bill's adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism, which includes some anti-Israel rhetoric.

Zoom in: Democrats raged about Johnson holding a vote on the bill, introduced by Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), rather than a more comprehensive and bipartisan antisemitism bill introduced by Rep. Kathy Manning (D-N.C.).

The bill was seen by many Democrats as more of an effort to divide their party than actually combat antisemitism.

"We're mostly frustrated about the fact that it's a bunch of bulls--t that's never going to go anywhere in the Senate, and here we are wasting time and energy," said a House Democrat who voted for the bill.

Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.), who also voted for the bill, told Axios: "It's so dumb ... I think we want to send a message about antisemitism, but we should do it in a way that's more united."

Between the lines: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a Jewish progressive with concerns about the IHRA antisemitism definition, said he voted for the bill "on the theory that it's basically meaningless and harmless."

"The one we really need is Kathy Manning's bill ... [this] was just one more superficial 'gotcha' bill," Raskin said.

Other Democratic lawmakers acknowledged the obvious: It's very challenging for Jewish or politically vulnerable Democrats to vote against combatting antisemitism.

Zoom out: The vote is part of a pattern for this Congress in which Democrats rescue bipartisan legislation despite a feeling it's being shoved down their throats in a process that doesn't account for how necessary they are.

"I'm hard-pressed to think of any substantial legislation that became law without us," said one senior House Democrat.

Former House Minority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), asked about the dynamic surrounding the antisemitism vote, grumbled: "Well, it's typical."

The bottom line: "To have this issue continue to be one that's viewed to be a political cudgel, is disturbing. Deeply disturbing," said Jewish Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio).

