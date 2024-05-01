The bill was seen by many Democrats as more of an effort to divide their party than actually combat antisemitism.
"We're mostly frustrated about the fact that it's a bunch of bulls--t that's never going to go anywhere in the Senate, and here we are wasting time and energy," said a House Democrat who voted for the bill.
Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.), who also voted for the bill, told Axios: "It's so dumb ... I think we want to send a message about antisemitism, but we should do it in a way that's more united."
Between the lines: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a Jewish progressive with concerns about the IHRA antisemitism definition, said he voted for the bill "on the theory that it's basically meaningless and harmless."
"The one we really need is Kathy Manning's bill ... [this] was just one more superficial 'gotcha' bill," Raskin said.
Other Democratic lawmakers acknowledged the obvious: It's very challenging for Jewish or politically vulnerable Democrats to vote against combatting antisemitism.
Zoom out: The vote is part of a pattern for this Congress in which Democrats rescue bipartisan legislation despite a feeling it's being shoved down their throats in a process that doesn't account for how necessary they are.
"I'm hard-pressed to think of any substantial legislation that became law without us," said one senior House Democrat.
Former House Minority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), asked about the dynamic surrounding the antisemitism vote, grumbled: "Well, it's typical."
The bottom line: "To have this issue continue to be one that's viewed to be a political cudgel, is disturbing. Deeply disturbing," said Jewish Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio).