Judge denies another Trump bid to delay New York hush money trial

A New York judge denied another request from former President Trump to delay his upcoming hush money criminal trial after his lawyers claimed the case has garnered too much attention, AP reports. Why it matters: Judge Juan Merchan's ruling on Friday was at least the fourth delay rejection Trump received this week and increases the likelihood that the trial will begin as scheduled on April 15.

Earlier Friday, Trump said he would testify in the upcoming trial.

"Yeah, I would testify, absolutely," he said during an appearance at Mar-a-Lago. "I'm testifying. I tell the truth, I mean, all I can do is tell the truth. And the truth is that there is no case."

He faces 34 felony counts stemming from allegations he falsified business records to cover up payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Context: None of the Trump legal team's requests this week to delay the criminal trial — the first ever against a former president — have been granted so far.

His lawyers' call to postpone the trial to find a new venue outside of Manhattan was rejected on Monday. A day later, the court denied their delay request to allow a panel of appellate court judges to hear arguments on a gag order imposed on Trump.

The gag order, imposed by Merchan, was intended to stop Trump from attacking witnesses, prosecutors other associates of those involved in the New York hush money case, but Trump continued to do so after it was imposed.

The big picture: On Friday, Trump's lawyers asked for an indefinite delay, claiming the jury pool was exposed to "exceptionally prejudicial" news coverage of the case.

Merchan said the claim was "not tenable" and "does not align with reality," according to AP.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for additional details.