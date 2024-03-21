Ken Buck’s parting gift to GOP: Signing Democrats’ Ukraine discharge petition

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) on Thursday dealt one final blow to House Republican leadership one day before leaving Congress by signing Democrats' foreign aid discharge petition. Why it matters: Buck is the first Republican to sign onto that discharge petition – or any Democratic discharge petition this Congress – amid GOP concerns about surrendering the House floor to Democrats.

Driving the news: The discharge petition, which would force a vote on the Senate's $95 billion aid package to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, is now up to 188 signatures with Buck, according to the House clerk's website.

The measure needs 218 signatures to force a vote, however, and many progressives have said they won't sign onto it.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) has a competing discharge petition on a $66 billion munitions-only aid package that also includes border security policy changes, which was introduced by a bipartisan group of centrists.

That discharge petition has just 16 signatures, according to the clerk's website, and 10 are Republicans, most recently Buck.

What he's saying: Buck, whose resignation from Congress takes effect on Friday, told reporters "we've got to fund Ukraine and help people who are yearning for freedom."

Buck said he talked both to Fitzpatrick and several Democrats about signing the petitions.

Buck said he likes Fitzpatrick's discharge petition, in particular, because it "also covers the border."

Between the lines: A quirk in House rules allows Buck's signature to count towards 218 until his district votes in a special election to replace him.

The special election is scheduled for June 25 and is likely to result in a conservative replacement disinclined to support either discharge petition.

Context: Buck has proven a persistent thorn in Republican leadership's side during this congressional session. He has vocally criticized efforts to impeach President Biden.

On Tuesday night, the House Freedom Caucus — a right-wing group of which Buck has long been a member — voted to kick him out.

