House Republican prepares "discharge petition" on Ukraine aid

What's next: Fitzpatrick said he hasn't decided what version of Ukraine aid the discharge petition would try to bring to the floor.
The Senate passed a $95 billion bill with aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan, but Johnson made clear he wouldn't give it a vote on the House floor.
Fitzpatrick said of the Senate bill: "I don't know if we would get to 218 ... the lack of border security is a challenge for a lot of [Republicans]."
Fitzpatrick, along with three fellow Republicans and four Democrats, has introduced a $66 billion bill that includes pared-down military assistance to Ukraine, aid to Israel and Taiwan and border policy changes.