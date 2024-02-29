House Republican prepares "discharge petition" on Ukraine aid

A pro-Ukraine House Republican is preparing an effort to go around House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to get aid to Ukraine passed. Why it matters: It's a rare break with House GOP leadership, which has resisted holding a Ukraine aid vote due to strong opposition from the right.

"We have to get something done," said Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, who is leading the push.

"It's existential, it's time sensitive. Whether that's our product or somebody else's, we've just got to get the money out the door to them," he said.

What's happening: Fitzpatrick told reporters he is preparing what is known as a discharge petition, which can force a House vote if it gets 218 signatures.

Such a petition would therefore require support from a handful of Republicans, assuming it gets signatures from most House Democrats.

The maneuver also requires a certain amount of time – 30 days in which the House is in session – before it can be forced to the floor.

What he's saying: Fitzpatrick said the petition will be ready for signatures by early March and signaled he expects it to garner some Republican signatures.

Asked about the depth of Republican support, he told reporters, "more than you think ... a lot of people who know it's the right thing to do."

One House Republican, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Axios they will sign on "if [there's] no other progress."

But Fitzpatrick also stressed that the discharge petition mainly serves to "apply a pressure point to get something done soon."

The backdrop: Fitzpatrick and other pro-Ukraine Republicans have faced growing pressure to break with their party on the issue.

A group called Republicans for Ukraine ran ads in the districts of 10 pro-Ukraine House Republicans last week urging them to sign onto a discharge petition.

On Thursday, Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-N.C.) sent each House office a flag reading "House Republicans surrendered Ukraine to Russia."

What's next: Fitzpatrick said he hasn't decided what version of Ukraine aid the discharge petition would try to bring to the floor.