The right-wing House Freedom Caucus voted to oust Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) on Tuesday, just days before he's set to leave Congress, several sources confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: It's the second time this congressional session the group has kicked out a member who diverged from them ideologically — the first being Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) last summer.

Buck's removal was first reported by The Hill.

What we're hearing: Buck was formally ejected from the Freedom Caucus for "nonattendance," one member of the right-wing group told Axios.

Buck's staffers were also removed from Freedom Caucus group chats, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Buck's office did not respond to a request for comment, while a Freedom Caucus spokesperson said the group "does not comment on membership or internal processes."

The backdrop: Once a hardcore conservative, Buck has increasingly drifted away from the GOP's right flank on issues like impeachment.

He was one of just three House Republicans to vote against impeaching Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and has publicly criticized efforts to impeach President Biden, which have faced their own significant roadblocks.

He initially raised objections to kicking Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the House Foreign Affairs Committee, but he ultimately voted to do so.

What's next: Buck, who had planned to retire from Congress at the end of the year, announced last week that he will step down at the end of this week.