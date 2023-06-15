House Democrats plan to introduce a discharge petition next week to try to force a vote on legislation to protect abortion access, Axios has learned.

The big picture: House Democrats under Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) have increasingly turned to discharge petitions as their tactic of choice to try to squeeze vulnerable Republicans on sensitive issues.

What we're hearing: The petition would force a vote on the Women's Health Protection Act, a bill that would codify a nationwide right to an abortion before viability, according to three Democratic aides familiar with the matter.

Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.), who is leading the effort along with fellow Pro-Choice Caucus co-chair Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), confirmed the plan to Axios.

The bill, which was first introduced by Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) in 2013, has passed the House twice, but failed in the Senate.

Reality check: Even if the discharge petition is signed by all 213 Democrats, it would still need five Republican signatures to force a vote.

The Women's Health Protection Act got zero Republican votes when it passed the House last year.

Republicans have refused to sign on to Democratic discharge petitions for bills they are co-sponsoring.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has privately discouraged his members from signing discharge petitions or doing anything else that turns the floor over to the minority, Axios previously reported.

What they're saying: DeGette said she is filing the petition in coordination with Democratic leadership to put pressure on Republicans in districts that support Roe v. Wade.

She acknowledged it will be "hard" to get the necessary signatures, but the push has become a priority given the "devastating impact" from the Dobbs decision.

Spokespeople for Jeffries and House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), who has been managing discharge petition efforts, did not respond to requests for comment.

The backdrop: House Democratic leadership filed its first discharge petition in May to try to force a vote on a clean debt ceiling increase as Republicans pushed for corresponding spending cuts.

They followed that on Tuesday with discharge petitions on two background check bills and an assault weapons ban in response to a GOP bill blocking a Biden administration pistol brace rule.

To this point, none of the petitions has received a GOP signatory.

What we're watching: While the push likely won't succeed in forcing a vote, it could create fodder for Democratic ad-makers.