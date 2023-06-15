Scoop: House Dems try to squeeze GOP on abortion
House Democrats plan to introduce a discharge petition next week to try to force a vote on legislation to protect abortion access, Axios has learned.
The big picture: House Democrats under Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) have increasingly turned to discharge petitions as their tactic of choice to try to squeeze vulnerable Republicans on sensitive issues.
What we're hearing: The petition would force a vote on the Women's Health Protection Act, a bill that would codify a nationwide right to an abortion before viability, according to three Democratic aides familiar with the matter.
- Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.), who is leading the effort along with fellow Pro-Choice Caucus co-chair Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), confirmed the plan to Axios.
- The bill, which was first introduced by Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) in 2013, has passed the House twice, but failed in the Senate.
Reality check: Even if the discharge petition is signed by all 213 Democrats, it would still need five Republican signatures to force a vote.
- The Women's Health Protection Act got zero Republican votes when it passed the House last year.
- Republicans have refused to sign on to Democratic discharge petitions for bills they are co-sponsoring.
- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has privately discouraged his members from signing discharge petitions or doing anything else that turns the floor over to the minority, Axios previously reported.
What they're saying: DeGette said she is filing the petition in coordination with Democratic leadership to put pressure on Republicans in districts that support Roe v. Wade.
- She acknowledged it will be "hard" to get the necessary signatures, but the push has become a priority given the "devastating impact" from the Dobbs decision.
- Spokespeople for Jeffries and House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), who has been managing discharge petition efforts, did not respond to requests for comment.
The backdrop: House Democratic leadership filed its first discharge petition in May to try to force a vote on a clean debt ceiling increase as Republicans pushed for corresponding spending cuts.
- They followed that on Tuesday with discharge petitions on two background check bills and an assault weapons ban in response to a GOP bill blocking a Biden administration pistol brace rule.
- To this point, none of the petitions has received a GOP signatory.
What we're watching: While the push likely won't succeed in forcing a vote, it could create fodder for Democratic ad-makers.
- Democratic campaigns hammered Republicans on abortion during last year's midterm elections and see it as a major factor in their better-than-expected showing.