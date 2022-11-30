Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, is expected to be elected by his colleagues on Wednesday to serve as minority leader.

Why it matters: The vote would make Jeffries the first new Democratic leader in two decades. He will be the first Black leader of a party in Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who has led the caucus since 2003, announced her retirement from leadership earlier this month.

"This is a moment of transition," Jeffries, 52, a lawyer and former state legislator first elected to Congress in 2012, said in a sit-down with reporters on Tuesday night. "And we stand on the shoulders of giants."

The big picture: Assistant Leader Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Caucus Vice Chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) are expected to be his Nos. 2 and 3. The trio has been planning their ascent for years.

House Majority Leader Hoyer (D-Md.), like Pelosi, is stepping down to serve as a rank-and-file member, while Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) is stepping into the No. 4 role.

What they're saying: Jeffries said Tuesday that his aim for Democrats in the minority is to "find common ground with Republicans to get things done that can make life better for everyday Americans whenever possible."

But, he added, "We are also prepared to oppose their extremism where we must."

Jeffries did not shy away from criticizing his likely GOP counterpart, Kevin McCarthy, and noted he's had "more interaction" with McCarthy's deputy, Steve Scalise. But, he said, "I have an open mind about being able to engage with Kevin McCarthy, for the good of the country."

He also expressed confidence he can keep his diverse and often fractious caucus unified: "There's nothing more unifying than being in the minority and having a clear-eyed objective and goal of getting back into the majority."

The big picture: While the top three leadership elections are uncontested, Democrats have a real race for caucus vice chair between Reps. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.), Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) and Ted Lieu (D-Calif.).

The conference will also vote on three rules changes, including creating a chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee and making the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair an appointed position.

They will also vote to create a leadership position to represent members from battleground districts.

That election is expected to be Thursday. Reps. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) are expected to vie for the position, according to two House Democrats.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on the battleground leadership member election.