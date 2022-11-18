Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, on Friday formally announced his bid to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-N.Y.) as the House Democratic leader.

The big picture: Jeffries, a Brooklyn native and former New York state legislator, would be the first Black leader of a party in Congress.

He is seen by colleagues as the overwhelming favorite to take over — and there is doubt about whether he will face even token opposition.

Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Caucus Vice Chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) are vying for the Nos. 2 and 3 spots.

"No, not of those three. Not at all," Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) told Axios when asked if she expected contested elections for the top three roles.

The leadership elections are scheduled for Nov. 30.

Driving the news: Jeffries sent out a letter to colleagues on Friday outlining his case for minority leader.

"As we prepare to temporarily relinquish the gavels, House Democrats will be locked in a fierce governmental, political and messaging struggle," Jeffries said of Democrats' impending minority status.

"In this regard, our Caucus must unify with purpose, communicate with discipline, legislate with precision and partner with the Biden Administration to vigorously address the continuing challenges impacting our constituents."

Clark and Aguilar also announced their runs for minority whip and caucus chair respectively on Friday in "dear colleague" letters.

What they're saying: Pelosi released a statement blessing the new troika and casting their ascension as a done deal: "In the 118th Congress, House Democrats will be led by a trio that reflects our beautiful diversity of our nation."

"Chair Jeffries, Assistant Speaker Clark and Vice Chair Aguilar know that, in our Caucus, diversity is our strength and unity is our power," she said.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), who in 2018 helped lead a short-lived effort to block Pelosi from becoming speaker, also put out a statement endorsing Jeffries: "My respect for him is deep and earned quietly over time, and I expect the American people will experience the same."

By the numbers: If elected, Jeffries, 52, Clark, 59, and Aguilar, 43, will lower the average age of the top three Democratic leaders from 83 to 51.

What we're watching: Whether anyone steps up to make these contested elections.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), a "Squad" member who supports Jeffries and Clark, floated the idea of a progressive potentially challenging Aguilar.

"We'll see who number three is. I would love for it to be a progressive," he said, though he added that, as far as he knows, Progressive Caucus members "haven't talked about it."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with a statement from Pelosi.