Hakeem Jeffries launches bid for House Dem leader
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, on Friday formally announced his bid to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-N.Y.) as the House Democratic leader.
The big picture: Jeffries, a Brooklyn native and former New York state legislator, would be the first Black leader of a party in Congress.
- He is seen by colleagues as the overwhelming favorite to take over — and there is doubt about whether he will face even token opposition.
Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Caucus Vice Chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) are vying for the Nos. 2 and 3 spots.
- "No, not of those three. Not at all," Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) told Axios when asked if she expected contested elections for the top three roles.
- The leadership elections are scheduled for Nov. 30.
Driving the news: Jeffries sent out a letter to colleagues on Friday outlining his case for minority leader.
- "As we prepare to temporarily relinquish the gavels, House Democrats will be locked in a fierce governmental, political and messaging struggle," Jeffries said of Democrats' impending minority status.
- "In this regard, our Caucus must unify with purpose, communicate with discipline, legislate with precision and partner with the Biden Administration to vigorously address the continuing challenges impacting our constituents."
- Clark and Aguilar also announced their runs for minority whip and caucus chair respectively on Friday in "dear colleague" letters.
What they're saying: Pelosi released a statement blessing the new troika and casting their ascension as a done deal: "In the 118th Congress, House Democrats will be led by a trio that reflects our beautiful diversity of our nation."
- "Chair Jeffries, Assistant Speaker Clark and Vice Chair Aguilar know that, in our Caucus, diversity is our strength and unity is our power," she said.
- Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), who in 2018 helped lead a short-lived effort to block Pelosi from becoming speaker, also put out a statement endorsing Jeffries: "My respect for him is deep and earned quietly over time, and I expect the American people will experience the same."
By the numbers: If elected, Jeffries, 52, Clark, 59, and Aguilar, 43, will lower the average age of the top three Democratic leaders from 83 to 51.
What we're watching: Whether anyone steps up to make these contested elections.
- Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), a "Squad" member who supports Jeffries and Clark, floated the idea of a progressive potentially challenging Aguilar.
- "We'll see who number three is. I would love for it to be a progressive," he said, though he added that, as far as he knows, Progressive Caucus members "haven't talked about it."
Editor's note: This article has been updated with a statement from Pelosi.