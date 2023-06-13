Democrats employ familiar tactic to counter GOP gun bill

House Democrats are turning to discharge petitions this week as they attempt to counter Republicans' bill to repeal a Biden administration firearm rule.

Why it matters: The procedural measure, previously used to try to force a clean debt ceiling vote as Republicans pushed for corresponding budget cuts, has become a favored tool of the House Democratic minority.

Driving the news: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) announced to colleagues in a closed-door caucus meeting on Tuesday morning that he plans to try to advance three gun control bills with discharge petitions, according to two sources in the room.

The three bills, according to briefing materials shared with Axios, are:

Assault Weapons Ban: Prohibiting the sale, transfer, manufacture and importation of semiautomatic weapons and magazines that can hold 15 or more rounds.

Prohibiting the sale, transfer, manufacture and importation of semiautomatic weapons and magazines that can hold 15 or more rounds. Bipartisan Background Checks Act: Institutes near-universal background checks for gun sales, with exceptions for family transfers and temporary hunting transfers.

Institutes near-universal background checks for gun sales, with exceptions for family transfers and temporary hunting transfers. Enhanced Background Checks Act: Closes a loophole allowing firearm purchases to be approved if a background check isn't complete by three days, extending the deadline to 10 days.

What they’re saying: Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.), one of the lawmakers leading the push, told Axios in a statement Republicans are “too cowardly to even vote on an Assault Weapons Ban[.]”

“The weapons I carried in combat are killing our kids and wreaking havoc on our streets… now Democrats are stepping up so the American people can know where their Representatives stand."

The backdrop: The push comes as Republicans plan to hold a vote on a resolution to repeal a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) rule classifying handguns with stabilizing braces as short-barreled rifles, which would require them to be licensed.

House GOP leadership agreed to put the bill on the floor this week as part of negotiations aimed at getting a group of GOP hardliners to stop blocking House votes.

It's not yet clear if the pistol brace bill has the GOP votes to pass.

What we're watching: The discharge petitions could end up splitting members in both parties.

Democrats in rural districts or those won by former President Trump in 2020 may be hesitant to sign onto legislation as far-reaching as the assault weapons ban – which five Democrats voted against last Congress.

Some Republicans, especially those who co-sponsored the Bipartisan Background Checks or voted for the Enhanced Background Checks Act, may feel compelled to break with their party and sign onto those discharge petitions.

Reality check: Biden has promised to veto the pistol brace bill even if it passes the Democratic Senate.

All three Democratic bills, if they managed to get the five Republican signatures needed to be forced to a House vote and passed, would likely fail in the Senate due to the chamber's 60-vote threshold.

What's next: Democrats are holding a press conference on the discharge petitions at 2:00 pm ET, led by Democratic leadership and Reps. Mike Thompson (D-Calif.) and Lucy McBath (D-Ga.), the chair and vice-chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.