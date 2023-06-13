House lawmakers float bypassing GOP hardliners
Some House members are proposing that House Republicans try to bypass the right-wing hardliners in their conference.
Why it matters: The House is staring down a long list of critical agenda items this fall, including keeping the government funded, setting agricultural policy for the next five years and reauthorizing the military.
- Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), a prominent member of several centrist and bipartisan groups, floated doing an end-run around the right by soliciting Democratic votes to pass procedural measures typically passed along party lines.
- "We’re going to have to have Democrats vote on rule votes," he on Tuesday. "
- "I would rather pass meaningful legislation that can get through the Senate and leave the 11 to the side. They can raise holy hell by themselves.”
What they're saying: "If you're unwilling to vote for a bill, then you don't really have influence over the bill," Rep. Blake Moore (R-Utah), the vice chair of the center-right Republican Governance Group, told Axios.
- Biden-district Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.) told Axios: "We have a bipartisan government which demands bipartisan agreement in order to move appropriations legislation or any policy."
- "I think acknowledging the reality shouldn't be terribly difficult," Molinaro added. "The reality is we need a bipartisan solution to any problem."
Some centrist Democrats told Axios they would be open to working with Republicans to pass rule votes – similar to how 52 of them voted to save the debt ceiling deal last month after 29 Republicans voted against advancing the bill to a final vote.
- Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-N.C.) said nobody has reached out t0 him about the idea, but "I'd certainly be open to shifting the balance of power more towards the center."
- "I've always felt that if you have a group of incredibly far-right extremists who have no interest in governing, then folks in the center need to do what's right to make sure we can pass a budget and move legislation and do the peoples' business," Nickel said.
- Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio), citing Democrats voting to rescue the debt ceiling bill, told Axios, "My sense is, that may have to happen again."
Between the lines: House GOP tensions are at a boiling point as more mainstream Republicans fume at right-wingers for blocking votes last week.
- The rage continued at a closed-door GOP meeting on Tuesday morning.
- “We had a handful of individuals who spoke for the 95% ... The 95% are rightfully pissed," Bacon said of the blowup.
Zoom in: The appropriations process will be a particular point of contention as House Republicans prepare to set spending levels below what was agreed to in the debt ceiling deal with President Biden.
- Bacon said Republicans should "live up to the agreement made with President Biden" and accept that "we can’t get everything we want."
- "I'm tired of hearing the Senate won't accept it, I'm tired of hearing we're going to do it next year," right-wing Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) shot back. "It's now. The cuts are now."
Reality check: McCarthy won the speaker's gavel due to the acquiescence right-wingers, who are now empowered to easily trigger a "motion to vacate," which would remove him as speaker.
- He's previously swatted away proposals to have centrist Democrats salvage his speakership in the event of a motion to oust him.
What we're watching: The Freedom Caucus is growing its ranks ahead of the coming fights, with Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) confirming to Axios that he has joined the group after a lengthy period of consideration.
- Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.), who, like Burlison, voted against advancing the debt ceiling bill, also plans to join, according to Politico.
- "There are centrists that are frustrated with me," said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.). "I’m frustrated that they voted for that shitty debt bill. So I guess we can all be frustrated, but at the end of the day we've got to move forward together."