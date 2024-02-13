House Democrats face tough odds of forcing foreign aid vote

House Democrats appear far short of the support they need to bypass Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and force a vote on the Senate's bill to aid Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. Why it matters: Even centrist Republicans who are staunchly supportive of the Ukraine aid in the bill are hesitant to break with their leadership.

"My first step is to work with the speaker and go from there," said Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), of the GOP's most vocal Ukraine hawks.

Rep. John Duarte (R-Calif.), who represents a district President Biden won in 2020, told Axios he is “very reserved about undermining [the] speaker."

Zoom in: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said Democrats "will use every available legislative tool" to bring the bill to the floor.

One of those tools is a discharge petition, which, if signed by 218 House members, can circumvent majority leadership and force bills to a vote.

Asked about a discharge petition on Tuesday, Jeffries told reporters: "All options are on the table."

Zoom out: Modern partisanship places immense pressure on lawmakers not to break with party leadership and hand control of the floor to the other side.

So far, not a single House Republicans has said they would join a discharge petition.

Johnson told reporters on Tuesday he "certainly" opposes a discharge petition and hopes "that would not be considered."

What we're hearing: Democrats acknowledge the maneuver would require at least a handful of Republicans signatures – and likely more, given progressive opposition to Israel aid. But they're skeptical.

"Who knows if [Republicans] ever actually come through and sign something," said one senior House Democrat. "I'm suspicious that there are enough of them who have the courage to do that."

"Hope springs eternal," quipped another House Democrat.

A centrist House Republican predicted "not many" of their moderate and swing-district colleagues would sign on, noting that Jeffries also "has [issues with] his own people."

Between the lines: House conservatives expect their moderate colleagues to fold.