House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Sunday knocked House Republicans for pursuing a new standalone Israel aid bill over the Senate's comprehensive national security package.

Why it matters: Many Democrats are carefully trying to balance their motivation to vote for Israel aid with concerns about the bill's exclusion of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians, Ukraine aid and other key priorities.

What he's saying: Asked about the $17.6 billion Israel bill on ABC's "This Week," Jeffries said, "We'll evaluate that legislation over the next few days, and then on Tuesday morning, House Democrats will meet as a caucus."

"We've got to support Israel's ability to defend itself against Hamas and to defeat Hamas," Jeffries said.

But he also expressed a desire for humanitarian aid to Palestinians and said "we have to support the national security priorities of the American people in other parts of the world," including Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific.

"The legislation being put forth by House Republicans does none of that," Jeffries said. "The responsible approach is a comprehensive one."

State of play: The House will vote this week on the Israel aid bill, which leaves out the IRS cuts in the House's original Israel bill that incensed Democrats when it was presented in October.