In-network insurance claims jumped after surprise billing ban took effect

Data: FAIR Health; Chart: Axios Visuals The amount of in-network care patients received across different specialties and settings jumped significantly as surprise billing protections took effect, according to a FAIR Health analysis shared first with Axios. Why it matters: The federal No Surprises Act, which shields insured patients from large unexpected medical bills from out-of-network providers, and similar efforts may have also resulted in more providers becoming part of insurers' networks, the data suggests.

By the numbers: FAIR Health used its database of roughly 42 billion commercial insurance claims to examine in-network claims between 2019 and the third quarter of 2023, capturing the period before and after enactment of the No Surprises Act and surprise billing laws in multiple states.

During that period, the share of in-network care increased from about 84% of all claims to 90% of claims nationally.

There was a particularly steep increase of 2.3% between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, when the federal protections took effect.

Between the lines: There was also an increase in the share of in-network care for specialties that were among the most common sources of surprise bills, such as anesthesiology, emergency medicine, pathology and radiology.