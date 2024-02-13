Feb 13, 2024 - Energy & Environment
In photos: Heavy snow hits New York City, Southern New England
New York City saw its snowiest day in over two years after a winter storm swept across the Northeast on Tuesday, hitting parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Massachusetts as well.
The big picture: The storm put over 40 million people under weather alerts across the region while forcing school closures, disrupting travel and causing power outages.
Go deeper: D.C. neighbors are shovel shaming after winter snowstorm