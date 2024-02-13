Skip to main content
Feb 13, 2024 - Energy & Environment

In photos: Heavy snow hits New York City, Southern New England

headshot
People walking through snow in Central Park on Feb. 13.

People walking through snow in Central Park on Feb. 13. Central Park received 3.2 inches of snowfall by 1pm EST, according to the National Weather Service. Photo: Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

New York City saw its snowiest day in over two years after a winter storm swept across the Northeast on Tuesday, hitting parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Massachusetts as well.

The big picture: The storm put over 40 million people under weather alerts across the region while forcing school closures, disrupting travel and causing power outages.

- A school bus is covered in snow at the Northvale Public School in Northvale, New Jersey, on February 13, 2024. Heavy snowfall is expected over parts of the Northeast US starting late February 12, with some areas getting up to two inches (5cms) of snow an hour, the National Weather Service forecasters said.
A school bus is covered in snow in Northvale, New Jersey, on Feb. 13. N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy said in a post to X officials were "anticipating up to 12 inches of snowfall in northern parts of the state beginning early Tuesday morning." Photo: Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
A person shovels the sidewalk as snow falls in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on February 13, 2024. Heavy snowfall is expected over parts of the Northeast US starting late February 12, with some areas getting up to two inches (5cms) of snow an hour, the National Weather Service forecasters said.
A person shovels the sidewalk as snow falls in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on Feb. 13. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches an hour were reported in the greater New York City area, according to the NWS. Photo: Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images
Department of Transportation crews working in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Feb. 13.
Connecticut Department of Transportation crews working in Waterbury on Feb. 13. Parts of Connecticut were hammered with close to, or over, a foot of snow at that time. Photo: Connecticut DOT/X
People sledding in Brooklyn's Prospect Park on Feb. 13.
People sledding in Brooklyn's Prospect Park on Feb. 13. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A JetBlue aircraft during the snowstorm at LaGuardia Airport on Feb. 13.
A JetBlue aircraft during the snowstorm at LaGuardia Airport on Feb. 13, which saw 3.3 inches of snow. JFK Airport reported 4.2 inches and Newark International Airport in New Jersey saw almost 5 inches. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A person stepping down icy steps in Boston on Feb. 13.
A person stepping down icy steps in Boston on Feb. 13. Over 20,000 customers in Massachusetts customers were without power, while in Pennsylvania 90,000 had outages in the evening, according to poweroutage.us. Photo: Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
A person taking a photo of a snowman in Central Park on Feb. 13
A person taking a photo of a snowman in Central Park on Feb. 13 Photo: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images

