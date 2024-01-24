D.C. neighbors are shovel shaming after winter snowstorm

There's a hot winter trend in town: shovel shaming.

Why it matters: After a two year snow drought, some Washingtonians have forgotten how to winter — and if public safety won't get them shoveling, public shame will.

How it works: Snap a photo of an unshoveled, icy pathway — near a park, bridge, business or D.C. government property — and post it on social media for all to see and judge. Treacherous! Neglectful!

For an extra dose of shovel shame, tag said property owner (preferably not a neighbor unless you want a cold war).

Between the lines: D.C. law requires residential and commercial property owners to remove snow and ice from the sidewalks around their property within the first eight hours of daylight after a storm ends (there are exemptions for older residents).

Businesses can incur $150 fines, while residents can be charged $25 for messy walkways.

The bottom line: Don't be an icehole. Shovel your sidewalk.