This winter's biggest snowstorm is on track to hit the heavily populated stretch from New York City to Boston from Monday night into late Tuesday.

Threat level: The storm, which has proven finicky to predict, could bring as much as a foot and a half of snow to areas just outside the big cities.

The storm is expected to bring heavy, wet snow to eastern Massachusetts, with 6 to 12 inches forecast for Boston. This would be the city's biggest storm of the season, and heaviest since 2022.

Even heavier amounts of snow could fall somewhere southwest of Boston in higher terrain. In the hills of Connecticut, New York and northeastern Pennsylvania, up to 18 inches is not out of the question.

Snowfall rates on Tuesday morning could approach 3 inches per hour in the Boston area, with similarly intense bands of heavy snow affecting other areas as well.

Of note: New York was initially forecast to see mainly rain out of this storm, but shifts in its forecast track have caused consequential adjustments to the forecast there.

On Sunday morning, the National Weather Service was forecasting about 1-2 inches of snow for downtown Manhattan. By Monday morning, that had increased to up to 8 inches.

Similar to Boston, New York City has not seen a snowstorm of six inches or more since 2022.

Zoom in: The storm will form from an area of jet stream energy moving toward the Mid-Atlantic coast on Monday.

At the same time, colder air will arrive from southeastern Canada, allowing an initial area of rain to flip over to snow, particularly along the coast.

A low pressure area will form along the Mid-Atlantic coast and rapidly intensify, qualifying as a "bomb cyclone," named after the intensification process known as bombogenesis.

The National Weather Service Boston forecast office noted the storm is forecast to "bomb out" as it moves off the coast of southern New England Tuesday.

The rapid intensification will lead to strong, damaging winds in eastern and Southeastern Massachusetts, and the threat of coastal flooding, including along the shoreline in Boston and nearby coastal suburbs.

The intrigue: The Weather Prediction Center shows the storm is likely to reach "major impacts" on its "Winter Storm Severity Index."

This means it could cause "significant disruptions to daily life," with that category stretching from the Hudson Valley into the Boston Metro area.

Yes, but: Cities south of New York, including Philadelphia and Washington D.C., are likely to see mainly rain from this system.