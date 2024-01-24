Share on email (opens in new window)

President Joe Biden, standing alongside UAW president Shawn Fain, addresses a UAW picket line outside a General Motors facility in Michigan on Sept. 26. Photo: by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The UAW on Wednesday endorsed President Biden for re-election, ending its months-long holdout over concerns about his EV policies.

Why it matters: With about 1 million members, including active and retired workers, the UAW remains a powerful force in progressive politics.

Driving the news: UAW president Shawn Fain hailed Biden's leadership, praising the president for standing with the union during its strike against the Detroit Three automakers.

"This choice is clear," Fain said. "Joe Biden bet on the American worker, while Donald Trump blamed the American worker."

"Donald Trump is a scab!" he added to raucous cheers at a UAW political conference in Washington, D.C.

Context: The endorsement came after the UAW scored record contracts from General Motors, Ford and Stellantis following an unprecedented simultaneous strike against all three automakers.

During the strike, Fain said the White House was "afraid" of the union's momentum, and personally challenged Biden to join the picket line.

Biden quickly accepted the invitation and appeared alongside Fain on a picket line outside a GM facility in Michigan in September.

He made another appearance with Fain after the UAW landed new contracts — but he still didn't get the endorsement.

What they're saying: "I'm honored to have your back," Biden said, briefly donning a UAW hat, adding that "I was so damn proud to stand in the picket line with you."

Yes, but: The UAW was never expected to consider endorsing former President Trump, whom Fain has repeatedly lambasted.

Still, the union had expressed concern over the federal government doling out EV incentives for vehicles made by foreign automakers without union labor.

Worth noting: The UAW's membership base is not politically monolithic.

About one-third of its members voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, according to the union's internal polling.

What we're watching: Whether the endorsement affects the UAW's prospects of organizing the non-unionized automakers in the U.S.

Many of them, including Volkswagen, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai, are in the more politically conservative South.

Editor's note: This story was updated with Biden's comments from the event.