The United Auto Workers on Friday invited President Biden to join the picket line in the union's strike against the Detroit Three automakers, putting the White House on the spot in the escalating dispute.

Driving the news: "We invite and encourage everyone who supports our cause to join us on the picket line from our friends and families all the way up to the president of the United States," UAW President Shawn Fain said on a Facebook Live broadcast. "We invite you to join us in our fight."

The White House did not immediately respond on Friday when Axios sought a response on the union's invitation.

Catch up quick: The UAW on Friday expanded its strike to include all 38 parts distribution facilities at General Motors and Stellantis — but not additional plants at Ford, where negotiators have made progress.

The work stoppage began a week ago when the union shut down a GM plant in Missouri, a Ford factory in Michigan and a Stellantis site in Toledo. Those plants will continue on strike.

The big picture: Biden has called on the automakers to deliver "record contracts" after earning "record profits" in recent years, but he also said after the strike began that the automakers had made "significant offers."

The union responded by saying "the White House is afraid" of its movement.

Biden wants the automakers to produce more electric vehicles to bolster his fight against climate change. The union says it wants more EVs, too, but that it's concerned it could lead to fewer unionized jobs.

