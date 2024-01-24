Trump wins New Hampshire Republican primary, AP projects
Former President Trump will win the New Hampshire primaries on Tuesday, AP projects, accelerating his march to the Republican nomination.
Why it matters: Trump's New Hampshire victory comes on the heels of his historic victory at the Iowa caucuses, cementing his status as the prohibitive 2024 Republican front-runner.
- His victory is also a blow to former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, whose presidential ambitions hinged on a strong performance in the first-in-the-nation-primary.
The big picture: The New Hampshire primary became a head-to-head race between Trump and Haley after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign on Sunday.
- Haley, who won the endorsement of New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, had a surge of momentum in recent months and some polls showed her within single digits of Trump.
- The former president ramped up his attacks against Haley in the run-up to the primary as he sought to quash her momentum.
State of play: Trump won the Iowa caucuses by 30 percentage points and dominated across virtually every demographic. He won all but one of the state's 99 counties.
- New Hampshire has a more diverse electorate than Iowa, with fewer evangelical voters, which made the Granite State a key test of his broad base of appeal to less conservative voters.
Zoom in: Haley, buoyed by late-stage, high-profile endorsements, sought to tap into her appeal to the state's independents voters, who are allowed to participate in a primary of their choice.
- Haley also sought a boost from voters who had supported former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who campaigned heavily in the first-in-the-nation primary state but dropped out this month.
What to watch: The campaign next heads to Nevada, which is hosting a Republican caucus on Feb. 8.
- Trump has said he wants to secure the Republican nomination by Super Tuesday on March 5.
Go deeper: ABC News cancels New Hampshire debate